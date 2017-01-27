The good, the bad and the just wondering from the Cavaliers win over the Nets

For a half, there was concern,Then there was Kyrie. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points in the 3rd quarter as the Cavs pulled away from the lowly Brooklyn Nets, cruising to a 124-116 win Friday at the Q.

Irving finished with 28 overall on 10-of-17 shooting. LeBron James scored 31 in 34 minutes.

Kevin Love had a triple double (13 points, 14 rebounds). So did Tristan Thompson (10 and 10).

The game was the 127th straight sellout at the Q. That was all the good news.

The bad?

The same old problems were there again:

Shaky defense: Giving up 116 to the Nets is not good. The Cavs have now allowed 100 or more in 12 straight games. Brooklyn shot 49% from the field and 16 of 33 from 3-point land. Allowing those numbers to a last-place team is embarrassing.

Free throw shooting: The Cavs hit just 13 of 20 (65%) and stand 22nd in the NBA.

Top-heavy: The Cavs starters scored 88 points while the bench produced just 36. Kyle Korver was the only bright spot, scoring 14 to pass 10,000 for his career.

JUST WONDERING:

Is there a more depressing team in pro sports than the Nets?

They’re not only 9-37, worst record in the NBA, they don’t have a first-round pick this year OR next year.

They traded both to Boston in a ridiculous trade years ago, adding over-the-hill Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce at a time the Nets owner, Mikhail Prokhorov, thought they were close to winning a title.

Their 2 top players, Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin, were both out injured.

So their best player right now is who?

Sean Kilpatrick?

The Knicks, a dysfunctional mess in their own right, will remain kings of New York for a while.

JUST WONDERING, PART 2:

With all the Carmelo Anthony-to-the-Cavs trade talk, why are we hearing nothing about Dwyane Wade?

The Bulls are falling apart after the Rajon Rondo Instagram post, which ripped Wade and Jimmy Butler (and was quietly praised by many in Chicago).

Wade signed a 2-year deal with the Bulls but year 2 is a player option for $23.8 million.

Why would Wade want to stay there?

Why would the Bulls, likely facing a full rebuild, want him back?

To make the money work, the Cavs would likely have to send some combination of Channing Frye ($7.8 million), J.R. Smith ($12.8 million) and Iman Shumpert ($9.6 million) to Chicago, plus a draft pick or two.

Why isn’t that just as likely (or unlikely) as a Carmelo deal?

And doesn’t Wade fill a bigger hole (at 2-guard) than Anthony, who plays the same position as James?

NEXT:

The Cavs meet Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon, then travel to Dallas Monday and host Minnesota Wednesday.



