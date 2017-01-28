Hundreds of officers gather for the funeral for Officer David Fahey

Hundreds of officers gathered on Saturday for the funeral for Officer David Fahey. The funeral was held at the Lady of Angels Church in Rocky River.

Family, friends and many who never met Fahey paid their respects to the fallen officer.

"We love the police. He has a dangerous job and it just breaks my heart," Cleveland resident Molly Singletary said.

Fahey was struck and killed on I-90 on Tuesday. Among the hundreds who stood outside and braved the cold temperatures was the Kish family.

They belong to the Lady of Angels Church and gave up their place inside so Fahey's family and friends can be together.

"It was a horrible tragedy, He was out there trying to protect us," Diane Kish said.

West side residents lined the streets to pay their respects to @CLEpolice Officer David Fahey. Funeral starting soon. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/nhiNbRtQs8 — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) January 28, 2017





Funeral procession for fallen officer David Fahey. Important for my children to show their respect by lining the street. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/U81GtKdArK — Tiffani Tucker (@TiffaniTucker19) January 28, 2017

Mourners gather for @CLEpolice Officer David Fahey's funeral. Thank you for your service. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/JzkxijJzhs — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) January 28, 2017



Friday night the family of Officer Fahey released the following statement:

"Losing David so suddenly was an enormous shock for our family and one that we've yet to fully process. While this is a terribly difficult time, we all take solace in the fact that we have had so much support, both from the community and David's law enforcement family.

David was a man who was all about his family. He loved spending time with his many nephews and 'Uncle Dave' will be greatly missed. David loved the City of Cleveland and was a huge fan of Cleveland sports. He also loved all things surrounding technology and took great pride in his Irish heritage. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and, above all, loved being a Cleveland Police Officer.

Although the coming days, weeks and months will be extremely difficult, we want to take the time to thank the community for this great outpouring of support. The sincere prayers are appreciated and the emotion attached to each and every one is palpable. It is with great pride that we can say that David will be forever honored, fondly remembered and dearly missed."



