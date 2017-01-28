Prosecutors: Alliance man burned cat alive

In Alliance prosecutors said the animal burned alive in a fire pit was a cat, not a dog. Chad Karka is accused of killing the animal on Jan. 20 in the backyard of his home.

At first police believed the animal was a dog. The 40-year-old had pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on Feb. 3rd.

Karka's own dog, which had been taken away by the humane society, is now being take care of by a friend. Karka remains out on bond, Karka is charged with cruelty and torture to animals, charges made by possible by Goddard's Law.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.