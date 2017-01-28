Suspect in custody after shooting a man in Cleveland Friday night

A suspect is in custody after shooting a man in Cleveland Friday night. The suspect barricaded himself inside a building on the 11000 block of Clifton Boulevard.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and the suspect was arrested around 11:15 p.m. A 40-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He is in stable condition. No names are being released at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

