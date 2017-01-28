Dog loses leg after being shot twice

A dog is recovering after being shot twice on Gibson Avenue.

Rescuers brought him to Avon Lake Animal Clinic where he had emergency surgery this week.

Unfortunately, the bone and joint were shattered from the bullets, so his leg could not be saved.

The dog, named Gibson because he was found on Gibson Avenue, is recovering well.

Love-A-Stray dog rescue is now paying for his recovery.

If you have any information on who shot Gibson, please contact the Cleveland Chief Animal Control Officer at 216-664-3069.

If you wish to donate for Gibson, you can send your check to Love-A-Stray, Attn: Gibson, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, OH, 44012 or you can donate using Paypal on their website.

