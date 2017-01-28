Cleveland Police looking for suspects who stole vehicles

Police are looking for suspects who stole vehicles (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police are looking for the suspects who stole vehicles on East 130th street.

Officers said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. On the 800 block of East 130th, two suspects wearing masks and armed with guns stole two vehicles parked in a driveway.

The suspects stole a silver Jeep Cherokee and a white Pontiac Grand Prix. The Pontiac was found crashed on Addison Avenue.

A woman on the 100000 of Kimberly Avenue had her phone stolen at gunpoint.

Around 10 a.m. a man was robbed a gunpoint at East 39th Street and St. Clair. Suspects stole his wallet and cell phone.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.