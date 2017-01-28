Vince's Meats at the West Side Market closing

Saturday was the last day for Vince's Meats at the West Side Market.

The business is leaving because rent was too high and they didn't have enough customers. Back in December four stores packed up and left Cleveland's West Side Market.

Rolston Poultry, The Soup Center, Judy's Oasis and a vegetable stand closed at the end of the year, according to the Tenants Association.

Increasing rent costs and parking issues are among the reasons for the stores leaving.

