Playhouse Square looking for more volunteers

Playhouse Square is looking for more RedCoats and head ushers.

According to the Playhouse Square website a Red Coat is a volunteer that shows their passion and support of their not-for-profit mission and the performing arts every time they walk in the door.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday they're holding a behind the scenes look at Playhouse Square, tours of the theaters, they'll show what it takes to be a Red Coat, and guests can stay and watch the play 'Into the Woods'.

