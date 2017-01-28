Playhouse Square looking for more volunteers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square looking for more volunteers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Playhouse Square is looking for more RedCoats and head ushers.

According to the Playhouse Square website a Red Coat is a volunteer that shows their passion and support of their not-for-profit mission and the performing arts every time they walk in the door.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday they're holding a behind the scenes look at Playhouse Square, tours of the theaters, they'll show what it takes to be a Red Coat, and guests can stay and watch the play 'Into the Woods'. 

