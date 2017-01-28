12th Annual Winter Walk for Epilepsy in Strongsville

Saturday morning people walked two miles at the SouthPark Mall in Strongsville for the 12th Annual Winter Walk for Epilepsy.

The event raised awareness about epilepsy and funds for the organization. The event featured games, education, seizure first aid and other activities.

If anyone wants to donate to the Epilepsy Association they can donate at this link. Donations help efforts to increase awareness of epilepsy and provide services to 55,000 Northeast Ohioans with epilepsy.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.