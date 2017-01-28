Police investigating two weekend murders

The Cleveland Police are investigating two weekend murders. The first murder happened around 10 p.m. on Friday.

A man was shot on the 3100 block of West. 38th street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second murder happened on the 15800 block of Damon Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The victim was shot in the head, he died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.The victims names have not been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

