Players from the Cleveland Indians sign autographs for the fans at Tribe Fest

Players and alumni from the Cleveland Indians signed autographs for fans at Tribe Fest on Saturday.

Mike Clevinger and Zach McAllister were celebrity bartenders at the event. Children had the opportunity to see how their pitching skills match up with a Major League strike zone.

Fans were also taking pictures next to a Terry Francona poster. Yan Gomes, Michael Brantley and Cody Allen were some of the players signing autographs.

The Indians regular season starts April 3rd at Texas, their home opener is April 11 against the Chicago White Sox.

