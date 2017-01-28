Conneaut man admits to being the driver in fatal hit-skip (Source: Raycom Media)

A Conneaut man has admitted to police to being the driver in Thursday's fatal hit-skip. Officers responded to Whitney Street and met Emmit Aldrich.

Aldrich told investigators he was the driver of the vehicle that stuck a person. Police said the information regarding the collision is still under investigation.

The vehicle used in the hit-skip was a red 2010 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle is being secured at the Conneaut Police Department.

