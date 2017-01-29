Cleveland RTA driver of bus that struck woman who died fired

CLEVELAND (AP) - The driver of an RTA bus in Cleveland that struck a pedestrian Dec. 7 who later died has been fired.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said Friday that a review committee determined the driver slowed down, but failed to come to a complete stop before turning onto a street at Public Square. RTA officials originally said in December the No. 39F bus was making a left-hand turn onto Rockwell Avenue off of East Roadway when the woman was hit.

Police have said 69-year-old Joan Kuendig was in a crosswalk when she was struck Dec. 7. The Shaker Heights woman was taken to a hospital and died a few weeks later.

An RTA spokeswoman says the driver was initially suspended and then fired Jan. 23.

The Cleveland city prosecutor's office referred the case to a grand jury to consider any charges. A police spokesman said in December that no hearing date had been set.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.