Burglar cooked his own food and showered before leaving houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police said an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.

The Vindicator reports Saturday the man was charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering.

Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.

Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.

