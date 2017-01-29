Trump travel ban protested at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country this weekend and hundreds of protesters organized at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday.

The protest was originally planned on Facebook began at 2 p.m. Jan. 29.

It took place in the upper terminal at Hopkins and it grew quickly in size. The event was called this an emergency rally for "immigrants and Muslims". Many people brought their families including small children with signs. Dozens of Cleveland police officers were on scene as well as Chief Calvin Williams in plain clothes. Many at the protest said they came to send a message to president Trump.

The event page suggested about 1,500 people were interested in attending and about 400 were going.

Cleveland police officer told me this is a controlled demonstration "the way it should be done" @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/KXid1PHfU9 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 29, 2017

Here's a look another view from the demonstration, it's doubled in size over the past half hour @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SmeJu0LvVx — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 29, 2017

This is a look inside the airport @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/by7RalucbZ — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 29, 2017

Protest against Trump travel ban growing at Cleveland Hopkins more than 100 people here @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/879nXsAoTV — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 29, 2017

A Facebook page has also been created for Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic who was detained and deported yesterday at Cleveland's airport because of Trump's executive order.

The airport has responded to the planned protest by sending out a series of tweets encouraging protesters to work with the Cleveland Police Department:

