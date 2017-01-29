Trump travel ban protested at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Trump travel ban protested at Cleveland Hopkins International Ai - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country this weekend and hundreds of protesters organized at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday. 

The protest was originally planned on Facebook began at 2 p.m. Jan. 29. 

It took place in the upper terminal at Hopkins and it grew quickly in size. The event was called this an emergency rally for "immigrants and Muslims". Many people brought their families including small children with signs. Dozens of Cleveland police officers were on scene as well as Chief Calvin Williams in plain clothes. Many at the protest said they came to send a message to president Trump.

The event page suggested about 1,500 people were interested in attending and about 400 were going.

A Facebook page has also been created for Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic who was detained and deported yesterday at Cleveland's airport because of Trump's executive order

The airport has responded to the planned protest by sending out a series of tweets encouraging protesters to work with the Cleveland Police Department:

