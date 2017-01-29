Cleveland Clinic: We are 'working toward the safe return of any of our employees' affected by Trump travel ban

Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic, was detained and deported Saturday because of President Donald J. Trump's recent executive order that bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S.

Abushamma, 26, has a H-1B visa for workers in "specialty occupations" from Sudan. She was traveling from Saudi Arabia back to America Saturday when she was detained. Saudi Arabia is not one of the seven countries part of the ban. Abushamma was detained because her visa is from Sudan.

The clinic issued a statement Sunday:

"Recent immigration action taken by the White House has caused a great deal of uncertainty and has impacted some of our employees who are traveling overseas. We are fully committed and actively working toward the safe return of any of our employees who have been affected by this action."

Two other clinic employees other than Abushamma were detained temporarily in New York but have since been released.

The following countries are part of the travel ban:

Iran

Iraq

Syria

Sudan

Libya

Yemen

Somalia

A protest against the ban has been organized at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday.

The protest is being organized on Facebook and is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Organizers are asking people to meet in the upper deck arrival/departure area, according to the Facebook event. (Cleveland 19 will live stream the event beginning at 2 p.m. on Facebook and in this story.)

