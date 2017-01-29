Police searching for missing 14-year-old discover body inside vacant home on Fuller

Cleveland police and the FBI remain on the scene in the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue where a body was discovered Sunday evening.

Police tape surrounds a vacant home at 9412 Fuller – as officers scour the scene.

The body of a female was found inside the abandoned house around 7:30 pm.

Officers were canvassing the area, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with the missing persons detail on the case of Alianna Defreeze.

The identity of this victim is not yet confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the missing persons case of Alianna DeFreeze is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5418 or call 9-1-1.

The investigation is in the early stages, as investigators work to positively identify the deceased and properly notify the family.

The Homicide Unit will work with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the final cause of death.

