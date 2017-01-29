LeBron jams out to 'New Edition' while giving props to women in sports

LeBron James became the first player in Cavaliers history to score 20,000 points for the franchise. He accomplished that feat early in the second quarter Sunday, during the win against Oklahoma City.

During the post-game interviews, the Cleveland Cavalier gave props to women in sports, ahead of National Girls and Women in Sports Day which is Wednesday, February 1.

"We have to give respect where respect is due at the end of the day. No matter if you're a male or female. Over the course of time we've seen so many great female athletes from Serene obviously to Jackie Joyner-Kersee. I can go on and on," James said. "You can look at the women who does the sidelines as well. It's not all about males, it's about equality."

Communities all across the nation are hosting events to highlight their female athletes. This year marks the 31st anniversary of annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-91 on Sunday.

The Cavs have won two straight after the NBA champions lost six of eight

And you thought you were hearing 'Cool It Now' by the R&B group New Edition playing in the background you were right.

"It's a three part series on BET for the last couple of days, so it has nothing to do with that, it's just the groove I'm in," explained James.

