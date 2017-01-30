Bus fire closes E. 9th Street ramp into downtown Cleveland overnight

Cleveland Police say a Greyhound Bus shut down the East 9th Street ramp into downtown Cleveland early Monday morning.

The accident happened before 4 a.m. The ramp did not reopen until just before 6 a.m. due to snow.

Frank Gaston was a passenger on the bus and this is how he describes the situation: "We slid off the road. The bus driver kept hitting the gas. Smoke started filling up the cabin. I tried opening the window and black smoke started coming out. I started coughing- almost passed out real quick. Next thing I know, the cops busted the door in. They told us to get off the bus and we had to sit on a highway full of snow."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.