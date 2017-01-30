Lakewood mother accused of killing daughter set to appear in court

Pre-trial is scheduled for Monday for a Lakewood woman accused of murdering her daughter.

Janet Tyburski plead not guilty by reason of insanity last February. She is accused of killing her daughter, Rachele, in their Lakewood home in March of 2015 and dumping her body in a North Ridgeville field. She is charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Police say Rachele's body showed signs of blunt force trauma and she appears to have been suffocated.

Her other daughter, Hannah, will also have pre-trial Monday. Hannah allegedly helped her mother move Rachele's body. She is charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of obstructing justice.

