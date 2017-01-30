Pre-trial to be held for North Ridgeville man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

A North Ridgeville man charged with murder is set to appear in court on Monday.

Randy Hamilton, 50, was arrested at his Avon Belden Rd. home around 10:07 p.m. on Oct. 25. Police say he called 911 after shooting his 45-year-old girlfriend, Michelle L. Ryals.

Ryals was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was dead by the time police arrived.

Hamilton's bond was set at $1 million.

