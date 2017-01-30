Court date continued for 4 Cleveland Heights teens accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

The scheduled court date for four teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a female student at Cleveland Heights High School has been continued.

Police say that the suspects lured the 14-year-old victim into a storage closet and attacked her on Oct. 13, 2016.

The suspects ages range from 15 to 18. They each face charges of kidnapping, rape and gross sexual imposition.

The Cleveland Heights School District released the following statement: "The District has been fully cooperating with UHPD during their investigation of this incident. Three of the students are no longer enrolled in the district. One student was enrolled in our high school's online only program prior to the arrest."

The pre-trial was continued due to weather. It has been rescheduled to Feb. 16.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.