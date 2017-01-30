23-year-old found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Akron - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

23-year-old found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron police are investigating the shooting death of 23-year-old D'Cortez Taylor.

Taylor was found dead in a parking lot in the 600 block of S. Arlington Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

