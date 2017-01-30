4-year-old abducted in Columbus found safe

UPDATE: Janylia was located and the Amber Alert has been called off.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for central Ohio.

Police say 4-year-old Janylia Fails was taken after as she was sitting in the backseat of her mother's running car in the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street in Columbus on Jan. 30 around 7:49 a.m.

Fails is a black female who is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple floral pattern jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect is a black male wearing a black coat. The vehicle is a grey 2004 Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395.

The Amber Alert is for Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties.

