Police searching for suspects who shot 19-year-old in the head

A 19-year-old was killed after being shot in the head on Friday night.

Travonta Smith, of Painseville, was found dead in a driveway on the 15000 block of Damon Avenue. Preliminary information shows he was pulled from a car driven by the suspects, who then backed out of the driveway and drove away.

The vehicle is described as a newer model Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix.

No arrests have been made.

