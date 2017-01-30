Police searching for suspects who shot 19-year-old in the head - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police searching for suspects who shot 19-year-old in the head

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 19-year-old was killed after being shot in the head on Friday night.

Travonta Smith, of Painseville, was found dead in a driveway on the 15000 block of Damon Avenue. Preliminary information shows he was pulled from a car driven by the suspects, who then backed out of the driveway and drove away.

The vehicle is described as a newer model Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix.

No arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly