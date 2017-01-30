Emergency Parking Ban in Cleveland; 74 units to be deployed for rush hour

Michael McGrath, Director of Public Safety for the City of Cleveland, has declared a Snow Emergency Parking Ban for the city of Cleveland.

It went into effect at 9 a.m. on Monday January 30. As a result, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

As of Monday morning, the city received between 6-to-18 inches of snow. Transportation crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts until further notice. There are currently 69 snow-removal units, including eight road graters, clearing the streets.

At noon, those workers will transition to residential streets.

The second shift, starting at 3 p.m., the city will deploy 74 units. The third shift will have 54 snow removal vehicles on the street with an additional 12 road graders. They will also have additional crews from Public Works and Public Utilities working and the City has 33,000 tons of salt on hand.

Parking is prohibited on designated Snow Emergency streets, which are identified as necessary for transportation, the movement of food and fuel supplies, medical care, fire, health and police protection and other vital facilities of the city. Significant snowfall can cause streets to become congested and un-passable.

Vehicles left parked in the roadway prevent snowplows from clearing streets, which can make driving down these streets impossible. The resultant bottlenecks and gridlock can hamper response by emergency vehicles.

For this reason, citizens are encouraged to avoid parking vehicles on all city streets to allow snow plows sufficient time to remove snow and ice from the roads.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport:

The City of Cleveland Director of Port Control, Robert Kennedy, provided an overview of the snow removal operation as of this morning.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport experienced 2 runway closures Monday morning due to heavy snow and reduced visibility with little impact to operations.

Hopkins Airport has maintained full compliance with the FAA Snow and Ice Control Plan and has been fully staffed for each snow event this snow season. Operating a safe airfield is and always has been the number 1 priority.

Hopkins Airport is currently operating at full capacity and is preparing for another snow event predicted for tonight.

The City of Cleveland encourages residents to:

Please park off-street whenever possible. This allows plows to have curb-to-curb access and clear streets of snow more effectively.

Stay off the streets as much as possible for their own personal safety and to allow snow plows greater access to the city's roadways.

If you must travel, use caution and remember not to "block the box" at intersections.

Plan ahead for the morning commute and allow extra travel time.

Pay attention to local news for weather advisories and visit http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us/ and clecityhall.com for additional information from the City of Cleveland.

