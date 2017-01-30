Snow day for Mentor Public Schools means online assignments in play

Mentor Public Schools were not in regular session Monday because of road conditions and the lake effect snow warning in Lake County. However, the district kept the learning process going by giving students online assignments to be completed the same day.

Inside the Blackburn house, the living room became a makeshift classroom.

"For each of our classes, we have an assignment basically of what we would have been doing today in class," said seventh-grader Alyssa Blackburn.

Alyssa, her brother Nick, and their friend got assignments through Schoology. It's a school learning management system the district is using. Teachers are able to push out assignments and students are able to access it through a computer or web device. The district is utilizing the virtual learning because it's now used five calamity days.

"Our teachers are able to upload their lessons that fit into what the kids were doing last Friday and fit into the regular learning path, so now our kids can jump online and get their assignments done so there's not an interruption to what their learning should be, like it was in the past," said Superintendent Matthew Miller.

Nick, a fifth-grader, said he had to read a book for 30 minutes and write a half-page reaction to it.

Alyssa had a number of assignments, including one for art and health.

"We had to look outside and find something that inspired us, and then we just had to free hand draw it right from outside," she said. "Another assignment we had to do for health, where we actually had to watch a video on the iPad and then answer some questions. And you could just submit those questions right through the iPad to your teacher."

Teachers had the assignments posted by 10 a.m. and Nick and Alyssa had completed their work by early afternoon. They were still able to hangout with friends.

"I'm probably going to go play outside (and) go snowboarding," Nick said.

Their mom, Ericka Blackburn, said it's not that tough of a sale to get her kids to finish the work.

"The kids enjoy interacting with the technology, so I think that's a key component to getting them to do the assignments," she said. "It's not your traditional paper and pencil type of assignment. There's so digital interaction with the kids."

Alyssa said it's a cool experience to get to work from home.

"It's not that hard because it's all here, and if we have questions we can always email our teachers or do anything we need," Alyssa said.

Educational professionals will also be working on professional development all day.

The district has the hashtag #OnceACard setup for parents and students to upload snow day work photos.

