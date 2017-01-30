Body found on Fuller Avenue is that of missing 14-year-old, police tell family

Police have informed the family of a missing 14-year-old girl that her body was the one found on Fuller Avenue.

Alianna DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Alianna’s mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

Officers were canvassing Cleveland's east side Sunday, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with Alianna's missing persons case when they found a female's body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue.

The person had been murdered, and sources say her body mutilated.

Community activist Khalid Samad says the lack of an arrest has people on edge.

"There’s a lot of anxiety, especially because of all the unsolved homicides that have taken place in this area of females," Samad said.

Those with information regarding this case can anonymously contact CrimeStoppers by calling 216-25CRIME.

Police just informed Alianna DeFreeze's family that body found Sunday was hers. @PaulOrlousky @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/k7KBDIzzr9 — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) February 1, 2017

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.