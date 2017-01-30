Free tax preparation locations in the area - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Free tax preparation locations in the area

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Free Tax Preparation Locations

United Way, to make an appointment please call 2-1-1 orvisit www.211cleveland.org

Cuyahoga Community College

  • Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland. 
  • Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma.  
  • Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills.  
  • Corporate College West, 25425 Center Ridge Road in Westlake. 

West Shore Neighborhood Family Service Center, 9830 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland.  

Division of Senior and Adult Services, 13815 Kinsman Road, Cleveland.  

AARP Tax-Aide, AARP membership not required. Call ahead to find nearest location.

HandsOn Northeast Ohio, tax sites operate between January-April 2017. 

Geauga County Department On Aging, Chardon, 440-285-2222, Ext. 2130. 

Akron Summit Community Action Inc., 670 W. Exchange St., Akron. 1-866-861-6401.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly