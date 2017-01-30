Police: Trial date set for man who called 911 after killing girlfriend

A North Ridgeville man charged with murder will have his day in court this spring.

A trial date for Randy Hamilton, 50, has been set for May 23.

Hamilton was arrested at his Avon Belden Rd. home in October of last year. Police say he called 911 after shooting his 45-year-old girlfriend, Michelle L. Ryals.

Ryals was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was dead by the time police arrived.

Hamilton remains locked up in the Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.