Man robbed after being set up to buy a PlayStation on Facebook

An Akron man thought he was getting a good deal on a game system through Facebook but the seller had other intentions in mind.

Sunday morning the 18-year-old drove over to Sherman Street and East South Street to meet the man selling a PlayStation.

The suspect got into the victim's car and told him to drive around the corner to Jewell Drive. The suspect then got out of the car and walked up to a house and knocked on the door. The suspect and another male later approached the victim in his car, pulled out guns and demanded the victim's money.

The victim gave the suspects $100 and the suspects fled on foot.

The suspects are described as two black males, between 15 – 18 years old. The first suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a brown designer-type belt. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

