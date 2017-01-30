OnStar puts the brakes on carjacker's crime

A man with a gun carjacked a woman at an Akron gas station, according to police.

The owner of the car was sitting in the driver's seat around 1 a.m. Sunday when the gunman jumped in the passenger seat and told her to drive off.

When the victim got near the intersection of Johnston Street and Windsor Street she jumped from the vehicle and the suspect took off in her 2013 Buick Lacrosse. But the LaCrosse had General Motors' OnStar feature, which enables OnStar operators to pinpoint its location using GPS technology.

The victim's car was located, unoccupied, in the 800 block of East Exchange Street.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and saw a man dumping the victim's purse into a dumpster.

Carl Raymond Adams, 47, of East Exchange Street was arrested.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated menacing.

