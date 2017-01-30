East side residents forced to shake off snow ahead of Monday commute

From small snow brushes to massive front-end loaders, it was all hands on deck Monday across the east side of Cleveland.

Nearly 12 inches of snow buried cars that sat in hotel parking lots overnight in Orange Village. By law, you don't have to clean off the roof of your car to hit the road. But you do have to make sure your windows are clear of obstruction, or risk a ticket on an already dicey commute.

Believe it or not, the Village Auto Wash was open on Monday, doing a steady business helping people shake off the snow.

"They could have anywhere from 12 to 18 inches on them. We have to pull it off before it goes through the wash. we have a snow brush that they use at a car dealership, and blast it off," said owner Steve Haynosch.

The roadways were not as dangerous as some may have expected. Orange Village police didn't have a single report of an accident on Interstate 271 during the storm. Lake County only had four, all before 7 a.m. And in the snow belt of Geauga County, there was a total of just 29 incidents in a 24-hour period (that includes cars spun out or in ditches).

For many business, there was a delay to the start of the work week. Kevin Harper, General Manager of Wasabi Japanese Steak House, was outside using a snow blower for hours as lunch service got underway, trying to clear a path for customers to get in.

