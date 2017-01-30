Woman, 60, hospitalized after Medina hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are looking for a driver involved in a Medina hit-and-run crash.

It took place Saturday around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Court and Liberty streets.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman from Brunswick, was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by a gray pick-up truck. She was flown to MetroHealth with a head injury.

She has not yet been identified.

