Man opening account robs bank instead

An armed gunman walked into an Ohio Savings Bank to open an account, but instead of going through the motions police say he changed his mind and robbed the place.

The suspect walked into the West 25th Street bank around 1:10 p.m. and asked the employee teller about opening a checking account. He then verbally threatened and passed a note demanding money or he would shoot her.

The teller complied with his demands after he showed her the handle of a black semi-automatic gun.

The suspect, who did not cover his face, is described as 5'7", medium build with a black inked gun tattoo under his right eye.

He left the bank heading north on West 25th then east on Bridge Ave. No one was injured.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th district. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

