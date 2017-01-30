Baldwin Wallace sports management students off to Super Bowl for hands-on learning

Some sports management majors at Baldwin Wallace are counting down to the Super Bowl, and one heck of a field trip.

"It's one big party that ends with the biggest game of the year," said Baldwin Wallace professor James Mattern.

What these students are learning is about to go from theoretical to practice application -- their class is going to the Super Bowl 50.

"I've always loved sports," said Rachael Montaneri. "I've played sports all my life."

Montaneri wants to make a living in sports management. She's one of 32 students, alumni, and faculty making the trip to Houston for the game.

All of the students in the class are big football fans. They may not get a chance to work for a team that wins the big game, but that is their hope.

"It gives us students an incredible knowledge and new experience to actually be there instead of just sitting in a classroom," said Montaneri.

Students making the trip will provide game day support at VIP events and help to stage of The NFL Experience for fans.

The goal is for them to learn about how events are run and how marketing partnerships are activated, said Charles Campisi, an assistant professor in sports management at the school. He knows first hand -- he has a ring from Super Bowl 37 when he worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Student Robby Becker is looking forward to the hands-on experience, and classmate Cannon Dees believes it will be a great opportunity to network.

"I've never been to the Super Bowl, so this is going to be a huge experience for me," Dees said. "I'm excited to meet other faculty that are there, too."

Students will catch a 5:45 a.m. flight out of Hopkins on Tuesday. They'll be in Houston through next week.

