Here's how much snow you have to clear off your car before leaving the driveway

Wintry conditions can make Ohio roadways very dangerous. But Ohio Highway Patrol troopers say there’s another problem causing problems -- the accumulation of snow on cars traveling on the highway.

Inches of snow often piles on top of cars and all drivers don’t clear it off before driving high speeds down the highway. Ohio law requires drivers to remove all snow from their vehicle's windows, but the roof, hood, and trunk aren’t included.

Officials said some chunks of snow and ice can actually fly off and cause accidents. The Ohio law may help protect motorists’ visibility, but doesn’t combat the dangers snow causes as a projectile.

The lack of snow clearing causes enough problems in some states, the law requires you to clear all the snow off your vehicle. Lawmakers in Connecticut call them “Ice Missile laws” because of the way those chunks of ice and snow fly off cars and fly through the air like missiles. The law requires motorists “remove any accumulated ice or snow from motor vehicles including the hood, trunk, and roof” in addition to their windows.

In Pennsylvania, their law requires the drivers to pay up if a chunk of ice and snow flies off their vehicle and injures someone.

Ohio Highway Patrol Post Commander Lt. Travis Hughes says a similar law in Ohio could improve safety.

To read the entire Ohio code that applies to snow clearing, click here. You can also read the code for snow clearing in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

