7 things to know about Donald Trump's executive order regarding immigration, refugees

President Donald Trump has issued a similar number of executive orders as President Barack Obama did in the same amount of time.

One of the more recent and controversial orders Trump signed involves refugees and immigration.

The order, titled, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” places a temporary ban on anyone from seven countries entering the U.S., stops refugee admission, and limits the total number of refugees that will be allowed in to the U.S. in 2017.

The seven countries under a 90-day ban, per the executive order, are Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

There was no warning or grace period for people who may have been out of the U.S., like a Cleveland Clinic doctor , when the executive order was signed.

, when the executive order was signed. There was also initial confusion if the order would apply to green card holders, who are legal permanent residents of the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security has since said that the order would not apply to green card holders.

The order also addresses refugees, suspending entry of any refugees from anywhere for 120 days, and suspends refugees from Syria indefinitely.

While the bans are in place, the order states that several agencies will work on, among other things, a uniform screening standard for immigration programs.

The order also will give refugee preference to people who claim they are being religiously persecuted, as long as the person is a minority religion in his or her country. This, for example, could mean a Christian claiming persecution in a majority Muslim country.

Trump’s order would also limit the number of refugees to 50,000 in 2017. According to the state department, in 2016, the United States received 84,995 refugees from around the world.

Under current immigration and refugee standards, it takes a refugee between 18 and 24 months to be admitted to the United States. It takes several years to become a U.S. citizen.

After a lawsuit against Trump was filed by the ACLU, U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly, in Brooklyn, issued a temporary stay on a portion of the executive order that relates to those who were already in transit or those being detained at .S. airports. That stay is only temporary and the case is expected to play out in federal court.

