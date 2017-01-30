Cleveland City Council resolution voices opposition to Trump's immigration ban

Just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, Cleveland City Council took action.

Council members passed a resolution Monday night opposing the president's latest executive order. Legally, the resolution doesn't do anything, but it does show council is against the ban.

"This a direct attack against the City of Cleveland," said Councilman Kerry McCormack.

As council members spoke, more than a dozen people inside City Hall held up signs in support of refugees.

More than a dozen people are holding signs inside City Hall in support of refugees following President Trump's temporary immigration ban. pic.twitter.com/d05fOX1cH9 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 31, 2017

"When an executive order attacks our citizens, they're attacking our constituents and the people we are sworn to represent," said Council President Kevin Kelley.

A few council members said Monday night they want to take the resolution one step further, by becoming a sanctuary city.

"I would hope, in the upcoming weeks, we'd do more than a resolution, we'd move to legislation to become a sanctuary city," said Councilman Zack Reed.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Libya.

President Trump's temporary #travelban impacts Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia. The gov't will issue visas after 90 days. pic.twitter.com/8QzTFwCPo1 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 31, 2017

"(Refugees aren't) sure what's going to happen in the future. They're not sure about the fate of families. They have many who are overseas in refugee camps right now," said the Refugee Response Executive Director Patrick Kearns.

Kearns said refugees in Cleveland won't be impacted now, but they're concerned.

The refugee recruitment program has been in Cleveland for more than 20 years. Kearns said the council's resolution is another sign of support.



"I think words do matter and I think right now the city is trying to say refugees are welcome here, that they're an asset to this community and to our economy," said Kearns.

Though all council members want unity, the resolution wasn't presented without some opposition.

"At the end of the day, we've got a problem here in America. Our boarders are wide open," said Councilman Michael Polensek.

Tonight #Cleveland City Council is expected to pass a resolution opposing #DonaldTrump's executive order on #immigration. @cleveland19news — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 30, 2017

President Trump called the executive order a temporary move. He said the government will start to issue visas after the 90-day ban.

Over the weekend, several states issued court orders that block the president's ban. Ohio was not one of them.

