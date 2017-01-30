Cavs' Kevin Love will not play Wednesday against Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavalier and 2017 NBA All Star Kevin Love will not play Wednesday against the Minnesota TimberWolves.

An MRI has revealed that there is no structural damage to his back.

MRI shows no structural damage to Kevin Love's back. Out for Wed vs. T-Wolves. @cavs @cleveland19news @WOIOSports — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) January 31, 2017

According to the team, he'll continue to receive treatment with a protocol of rest and rehabilitation.

Love left midway through Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

