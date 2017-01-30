Boy, 5, hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland's west side

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday on Cleveland's west side.

Police say the injury is not life-threatening. The boy was taken to MetroHealth.

The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of West 93rd Street. Major cross streets in the area are Madison Avenue and West Boulevard.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.