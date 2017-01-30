Ohio teen diagnosed with leukemia shortens bucket list, uses Taser on uncle

A teen from Newark, Ohio, who is battling leukemia, got to cross something off of her bucket list this past weekend. She got to fire a Taser.

Alyssa Elkins saw a Taser scene in a movie and wanted to give it a try. Her uncle stepped up to make the 16-year-old's dream come true.

Elkins quickly realized it wasn't a movie, and said firing a Taser one time was enough for her.

