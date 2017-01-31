RTA bus driver fired after killing pedestrian had number of minor accidents on record

The RTA bus driver who was fired earlier this week for hitting and killing a pedestrian in downtown Cleveland had a number of minor accidents on her record.

Joan Kuendig was crossing in a marked crosswalk near Key Tower on Ontario Street on Dec. 7, 2016 when she was struck by an RTA bus driven by Antoinette Peterkin. Kuendig was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition with head injuries. She died a few weeks later on Dec. 29.

Peterkin was fired Monday, January 23, following an investigation by RTA's Accident Review Committee. The committee ruled the accident preventable. According to the investigation, while Peterkin did slow down on East Roadway, she failed to come to a complete stop before making the left turn onto Rockwell.

Peterkin was hired in 2001 as a part-time driver and promoted to full time in 2003. She did not have any citations on her record from 2001 to 2010, and did not have any major citations until 2012, when she was cited for being late multiple times. She had the same citation in 2013.

Peterkin's first recorded accident came in April of 2014, when she moved the bus to the right and struck a car's bumper. In Nov. of 2014, she was given another violation when her bus bike rack came in contact with a car.

In May of 2015, she was cited for missing assignment three times a month. In June of 2015, she was cited for too many absences. She was cited in July of 2015 after a child got stuck in the back doors of the bus as she closed them.

In July of 2016, she was cited for missing assignments. In Oct. of 2016, she was given warning for too many absences. Later that month, she was ordered to retraining after hitting the rear of a car while making a left turn. In July, she was given a violation after her bus backed into the mirror of another bus.

Peterkin apologized to the RTA and the family for the accident. While the union asked that she be given a different, non-driving job in the RTA, the company cited facts, video and their practice of terminating employees for preventable pedestrian accidents in crosswalks as their reason for the firing.

