NAACP files petition for release of Tamir Rice grand jury investigation

Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police officers while holding a toy gun on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family)

The Cleveland branch of the NAACP filed a petition Tuesday calling for the release of the transcript of the grand jury investigation into the death of Tamir Rice.

I've got my hands on petition for release of Grand Jury transcripts in Tamir Rice case. A court hearing on https://t.co/gO0GPpf3Zo pic.twitter.com/ayUpa6LFFo — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) January 31, 2017

Rice, 12, was shot and killed by Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014. Officers initially believed he was armed, although it turns out he only had a BB gun.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley has previously said that he plans to support the petition, which aims to see the statements of former county prosecutor Timothy McGinty released to the public.

The NAACP isn't seeking witness testimony.

