LIST: Jan. 31 parking bans in Northeast Ohio

Parking bans are being put in place throughout Northeast Ohio.

Here is list of cities with parking bans:

Cleveland

Lakewood

Newburgh Heights

Parma

Drivers who don't move their cars may get a ticket or get towed.

We will update this story as more parking bans are added.

