LIST: Jan. 31 parking bans in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH

Parking bans are being put in place throughout Northeast Ohio. 

Here is list of cities with parking bans:

  • Cleveland
  • Lakewood
  • Newburgh Heights
  • Parma

Drivers who don't move their cars may get a ticket or get towed.

We will update this story as more parking bans are added.

