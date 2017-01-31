Two shot on Cleveland's east side Monday night

Two people were injured in separate shootings on Cleveland's east side on Monday night.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks at East 110th Street and Shale Avenue. She was taken to University Hospitals.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the neck near the 900 block of Wheelock Avenue. He was also taken to University Hospitals.

There is no word yet on either victim's condition. No arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.