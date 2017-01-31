Stark Co. man arrested for allegedly downloading child pornograp - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Stark Co. man arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography

A Stark County man has been arrested for allegedly receiving and distributing child pornography.

Police say Marshall Belden was arrested Monday in Canton. According to arrest documents, some of the pornography included children as young as toddlers.

He will appear in Akron federal court on Thursday.

