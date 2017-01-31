Frontier Airlines adding 4 nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins; 17 total destinations

Frontier announces four new flights from Hopkins. (Source: WOIO)

Frontier Airlines announced major service changes at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy and Frontier officials say starting this spring, the airline is adding four new nonstop destinations from Hopkins.

Frontier is adding 4 more nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins Airporthttps://t.co/zahYD9OG9t pic.twitter.com/QhKweS4x3u — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 31, 2017

The routes include Charlotte, Houston, Minneapolis/St. Paul and San Diego.

Frontier currently has 13 nonstop destinations from Cleveland.

To kick off the new flights, for a limited time Frontier will offer one-way tickets as low as $29.

