Plows, graders out cleaning the roads Tuesday morning

There are 57 snow plows and nine road graders out this morning clearing the streets of Cleveland after Monday night's snowfall.

The city's focus has turned back to main streets; however, they expect to be plowing residential streets again by noon.

Officials say that they were able to clear 80 percent of the 292 subsections in the residential streets before moving back to main streets.

