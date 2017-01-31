Arrest made in Cleveland bank robbery

The FBI and Cleveland Police have arrested the suspect who robbed a bank by telling the teller she had been kidnapped.

Karin Deeb,27, of Cleveland was arrested. She has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said Deeb went to the teller with a note saying she had been kidnapped and had a bomb strapped to her chest.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the US Bank in Lorain.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.